Viernes 20 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-GERMANY/MACRON-SCHOLZ

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 20

20 de Enero de 2023

Scholz and Macron hold a joint news conference

Start: 22 Jan 2023 15:30 GMT

End: 22 Jan 2023 16:45 GMT

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meet with youth from France and Germany before holding a joint news conference.

SCHEDULE:

1540GMT Photo op with Macron-Scholz and 24 youth from both countries

1600GMT Macron-Scholz joint news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Ranking Spotify en Argentina: top 10 de los podcast favoritos

Un celular que se puede doblar 360 grados

Arabia Saudita rechazó normalizar sus relaciones con Israel sin la creación de un Estado palestino

