ADVISORY FRANCE-GERMANY/ELYSEE TREATY

Macron, Scholz mark 60th anniversary of the Elysee Treaty at the Sorbonne
Start: 22 Jan 2023 09:55 GMT
End: 22 Jan 2023 10:45 GMT
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz mark the 60th anniversary of the Elysee Treaty at the Sorbonne University in Paris.
SCHEDULE:
1000GMT : Ceremony at Sorbonne University, Speeches by Macron and Scholz
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all - No resale
DIGITAL: Access all - No resale
Source: FRENCH NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH / GERMAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com