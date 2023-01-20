ADVISORY FRANCE-GERMANY/ELYSEE TREATY

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
20 de Enero de 2023

Macron, Scholz mark 60th anniversary of the Elysee Treaty at the Sorbonne

Start: 22 Jan 2023 09:55 GMT

End: 22 Jan 2023 10:45 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz mark the 60th anniversary of the Elysee Treaty at the Sorbonne University in Paris.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT : Ceremony at Sorbonne University, Speeches by Macron and Scholz

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all - No resale

DIGITAL: Access all - No resale

Source: FRENCH NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

