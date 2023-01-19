Madrid, 19 ene. Marcador de los octavos de final de la Copa del Rey de fútbol:
------------- MARTES -----------------------------
1 - REAL SOCIEDAD - Robert Navarro (5)
0 - Mallorca
--------------------------------------------------
0 - Alavés
1 - SEVILLA - Rakitic (48)
------------ MIÉRCOLES ---------------------------
0 - Sporting
4 - VALENCIA - Cavani (10 y 38), Kluivert (20) y Lino (64)
--------------------------------------------------
1 - ATHLETIC CLUB - De Marcos (27)
0 - Espanyol
--------------------------------------------------
0 - Levante
2 - ATLÉTICO DE MADRID - Morata (53) Marcos Llorente (91)
--------------------------------------------------
2 (2) - Betis - William Carvalho (62) y Sabaly (103)
2 (4) - OSASUNA - David García (92) y Rubén García (106)
------------- JUEVES -----------------------------
0 - Ceuta
5 - BARCELONA - Raphinha (40), Lewandowski (50,90), Ansu Fati (70), Kessie (77)
--------------------------------------------------
2 - Villarreal - Capoue (4), Chukwueze (42)
3 - REAL MADRID - Vinícius (57), Militao (69), Ceballos (86)
--------------------------------------------------
EFE
jjl/apa