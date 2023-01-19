COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 19 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

Marcador de los octavos de final de la Copa del Rey

Por

Newsroom Infobae

19 de Enero de 2023

Madrid, 19 ene. Marcador de los octavos de final de la Copa del Rey de fútbol:

------------- MARTES -----------------------------

1 - REAL SOCIEDAD - Robert Navarro (5)

0 - Mallorca

--------------------------------------------------

0 - Alavés

1 - SEVILLA - Rakitic (48)

------------ MIÉRCOLES ---------------------------

0 - Sporting

4 - VALENCIA - Cavani (10 y 38), Kluivert (20) y Lino (64)

--------------------------------------------------

1 - ATHLETIC CLUB - De Marcos (27)

0 - Espanyol

--------------------------------------------------

0 - Levante

2 - ATLÉTICO DE MADRID - Morata (53) Marcos Llorente (91)

--------------------------------------------------

2 (2) - Betis - William Carvalho (62) y Sabaly (103)

2 (4) - OSASUNA - David García (92) y Rubén García (106)

------------- JUEVES -----------------------------

0 - Ceuta

5 - BARCELONA - Raphinha (40), Lewandowski (50,90), Ansu Fati (70), Kessie (77)

--------------------------------------------------

2 - Villarreal - Capoue (4), Chukwueze (42)

3 - REAL MADRID - Vinícius (57), Militao (69), Ceballos (86)

--------------------------------------------------

EFE

jjl/apa

