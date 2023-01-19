COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
AHL Glance

19 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 37 25 8 3 1 54 111 90
Providence 37 22 8 5 2 51 109 98
Charlotte 37 19 14 2 2 42 102 112
WB/Scranton 35 18 12 2 3 41 103 90
Lehigh Valley 37 18 14 3 2 41 105 111
Bridgeport 38 16 15 6 1 39 128 135
Hartford 36 14 13 3 6 37 99 110
Springfield 38 16 17 1 4 37 106 115

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 36 25 9 1 1 52 134 114
Utica 36 19 11 5 1 44 115 109
Rochester 34 19 13 1 1 40 112 116
Syracuse 35 17 13 2 3 39 131 120
Laval 38 15 18 4 1 35 135 142
Belleville 37 15 18 3 1 34 124 137
Cleveland 36 14 17 3 2 33 119 139

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 36 22 8 4 2 50 138 96
Milwaukee 37 21 14 0 2 44 130 111
Rockford 37 20 13 2 2 44 126 117
Manitoba 35 19 13 2 1 41 108 111
Iowa 36 18 14 2 2 40 109 109
Grand Rapids 37 15 19 1 2 33 101 138
Chicago 35 13 18 3 1 30 102 133

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Coachella Valley 35 25 6 3 1 54 133 96
Calgary 35 24 10 1 0 49 132 87
Abbotsford 35 22 11 1 1 46 125 104
Colorado 36 21 12 3 0 45 105 91
Ontario 34 20 13 0 1 41 108 92
Tucson 36 15 17 4 0 34 117 132
San Jose 39 16 21 0 2 34 96 136
Henderson 39 14 22 0 3 31 100 110
Bakersfield 34 12 19 2 1 27 91 112
San Diego 37 11 26 0 0 22 99 140

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh Valley 3, Cleveland 1

Manitoba 2, Chicago 0

Ontario 7, Colorado 3

Wednesday's Games

Lehigh Valley 2, Cleveland 1

Toronto 6, Belleville 5

Laval 5, Rochester 2

Syracuse 3, WB/Scranton 2

Chicago 6, Manitoba 2

Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2

Springfield 2, Milwaukee 1

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Springfield at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

