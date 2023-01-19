ADVISORY USA-WEATHER/BIDEN

Biden meets California business leaders, first responders

SEACLIFF STATE PARK, APTOS, CALIFORNIA - U.S. President Joe Biden travels to areas of California's central coast to meet first responders, visit affected towns, and "assess what additional federal support is needed."

SCHEDULE:

2150GMT - Biden meets with first responders, state and local officials to survey recovery efforts

2235GMT - Biden visits with first responders, state and local officials

2300GMT - Biden makes remarks

