COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 19 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-NEWSER

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 19

19 de Enero de 2023

Chinese health officials give briefing on COVID-19

Start: 19 Jan 2023 06:50 GMT

End: 19 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA – Officials and experts from China's National Health Commission, ministries of transportation, agriculture and rural affairs, culture and tourism, speak in news conference on measures taken to prevent COVID-19 infections during the Lunar New Year holidays.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use China

DIGITAL: No use China

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 – NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 – ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Shakira y Gerard Piqué se encontraron después del estreno de ‘Music Sessions #53’

Shakira y Gerard Piqué se encontraron después del estreno de ‘Music Sessions #53’

Shakira: compositor de ‘Music Sessions #53’ reveló cómo fue la creación del top mundial

La autopsia de Lisa Marie Presley no pudo confirmar la causa de su muerte

Ranking de las series más famosas de Netflix en Argentina

En sus nuevas memorias, Pamela Anderson detalla los episodios de violencia con Tommy Lee y habla sobre su famoso video sexual

TENDENCIAS

Mito o verdad: ¿se puede mezclar carne con cereales?

Mito o verdad: ¿se puede mezclar carne con cereales?

Google Podcasts podría migrar sus servicios a YouTube

Qué es “slow life” en Pinterest, la tendencia de la generación Z y los millennials

Llevó el masaje californiano a Uruguay y hoy es la elegida de los famosos para relajarse en el verano

Vanwall volvió con todo y sumó un auto deportivo de calle al prototipo con el que correrá en Le Mans

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Lo que “nadie te dice” de la maternidad y todo lo que se pierde al parir

Lo que “nadie te dice” de la maternidad y todo lo que se pierde al parir

Los beneficios de la vitamina D para la salud dependerían del peso de quienes la consumen

Cuál es la predisposición genética que influye en la inmunidad ante la aparición de variantes del coronavirus

Ciberataques: por los secuestros de datos las empresas pagaron rescates por casi USD 500 millones en 2022

Shakira no está sola: los griegos y los romanos ya eran despechados