ADVISORY FRANCE-MACRON/ARMY-HONOURS

Jueves 19 de Enero de 2023
REUTERS

JAN 19

19 de Enero de 2023

Macron is given military honours at French Air Force base in Mont-de-Marsan

Start: 20 Jan 2023 09:40 GMT

End: 20 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

MONT-DE-MARSAN - French President Emmanuel Macron is given military honours at French Air Force base in Mont-de-Marsan.

SCHEDULE:

0945GMT military honours - pool

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: DEFENSE MINISTRY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

