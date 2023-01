ADVISORY FRANCE-MACRON/ARMY-ARRIVAL

Macron arrives at French Air Force base in Mont-de-Marsan

Start: 20 Jan 2023 08:25 GMT

End: 20 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

MONT-DE-MARSAN: French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at French Air Force base in Mont-de-Marsan to meet with members of agricultural sector, and give a speech to the army.

SCHEDULE:

0825GMT arrival in aerial base 118 « Colonel Rozanoff » in Mont-de-Marsan

