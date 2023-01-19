ADVISORY --FLASH-- 3579-NEWZEALAND-POLITICS/ARDERN

New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern resigns
Start: 19 Jan 2023 00:55 GMT
End: 19 Jan 2023 00:57 GMT
NAPIER, NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, announced her resignation on Thursday (January 19), saying she will stand down as leader by early February.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use New Zealand
DIGITAL: No use New Zealand Internet Sites / any internet site of any New Zealand or Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms
Source: TVNZ
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: New Zealand
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com