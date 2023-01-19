COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 18 de Enero de 2023
ADVISORY --FLASH-- 3579-NEWZEALAND-POLITICS/ARDERN

REUTERS

JAN 19

18 de Enero de 2023

New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern resigns

Start: 19 Jan 2023 00:55 GMT

End: 19 Jan 2023 00:57 GMT

NAPIER, NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, announced her resignation on Thursday (January 19), saying she will stand down as leader by early February.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use New Zealand Internet Sites / any internet site of any New Zealand or Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms

Source: TVNZ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

