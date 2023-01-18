COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 18 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

18 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 43 34 5 4 72 166 94
Carolina 44 27 9 8 62 141 120
New Jersey 44 29 12 3 61 156 116
Toronto 45 27 11 7 61 152 121
Tampa Bay 42 28 13 1 57 152 122
N.Y. Rangers 45 25 13 7 57 144 120
Washington 47 24 17 6 54 150 133
Pittsburgh 43 22 15 6 50 139 130
N.Y. Islanders 45 23 18 4 50 136 124
Florida 46 21 20 5 47 152 158
Philadelphia 45 19 19 7 45 127 145
Buffalo 42 21 19 2 44 160 146
Detroit 42 18 17 7 43 131 145
Ottawa 43 19 21 3 41 126 139
Montreal 45 19 23 3 41 120 163
Columbus 44 13 29 2 28 111 172

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 45 26 12 7 59 156 119
Winnipeg 45 29 15 1 59 149 118
Vegas 45 28 15 2 58 147 130
Seattle 43 26 13 4 56 159 134
Los Angeles 46 25 15 6 56 154 157
Minnesota 43 25 14 4 54 138 120
Edmonton 45 24 18 3 51 164 150
Calgary 45 21 15 9 51 143 136
Nashville 44 21 17 6 48 122 128
Colorado 42 22 17 3 47 131 121
St. Louis 45 22 20 3 47 141 160
Vancouver 43 18 22 3 39 150 173
San Jose 45 13 23 9 35 137 172
Arizona 43 13 25 5 31 115 158
Anaheim 45 12 28 5 29 105 190
Chicago 41 11 26 4 26 94 154

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Florida 4, Buffalo 1

Boston 6, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 6, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 1

New Jersey 4, San Jose 3, SO

Dallas 4, Vegas 0

N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

St. Louis 2, Ottawa 1

Nashville 2, Calgary 1

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 4, Washington 2

Montreal 4, Winnipeg 1

Philadelphia 5, Anaheim 2

Toronto 5, Florida 4, OT

Nashville 2, Columbus 1

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

