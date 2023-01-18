COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 18 de Enero de 2023
AHL Glance

AHL Glance

18 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 37 25 8 3 1 54 111 90
Providence 37 22 8 5 2 51 109 98
Charlotte 37 19 14 2 2 42 102 112
WB/Scranton 34 18 11 2 3 41 101 87
Lehigh Valley 36 17 14 3 2 39 103 110
Bridgeport 38 16 15 6 1 39 128 135
Hartford 36 14 13 3 6 37 99 110
Springfield 37 15 17 1 4 35 104 114

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 35 24 9 1 1 50 128 109
Utica 36 19 11 5 1 44 115 109
Rochester 33 19 12 1 1 40 110 111
Syracuse 34 16 13 2 3 37 128 118
Belleville 36 15 18 3 0 33 119 131
Laval 37 14 18 4 1 33 130 140
Cleveland 35 14 17 2 2 32 118 137

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 36 22 8 4 2 50 138 96
Milwaukee 36 21 13 0 2 44 129 109
Rockford 36 20 12 2 2 44 124 112
Manitoba 34 19 12 2 1 41 106 105
Iowa 36 18 14 2 2 40 109 109
Grand Rapids 36 14 19 1 2 31 96 136
Chicago 34 12 18 3 1 28 96 131

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Coachella Valley 35 25 6 3 1 54 133 96
Calgary 35 24 10 1 0 49 132 87
Abbotsford 35 22 11 1 1 46 125 104
Colorado 35 21 11 3 0 45 102 84
Ontario 33 19 13 0 1 39 101 89
Tucson 36 15 17 4 0 34 117 132
San Jose 39 16 21 0 2 34 96 136
Henderson 39 14 22 0 3 31 100 110
Bakersfield 34 12 19 2 1 27 91 112
San Diego 37 11 26 0 0 22 99 140

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Syracuse 5, Utica 1

Iowa 2, Grand Rapids 1

Bridgeport 6, Springfield 2

Coachella Valley 5, Tucson 2

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh Valley 3, Cleveland 1

Manitoba 2, Chicago 0

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Springfield at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Springfield at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

