ADVISORY --FLASH--UKRAINE-CRISIS/HELICOPTER

Ukraine's interior minister among 16 dead in helicopter crash

Start: 18 Jan 2023 09:21 GMT

End: 18 Jan 2023 09:25 GMT

BROVARY - Sixteen people including Ukraine's interior minister and other senior officials were killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed in a suburb outside Kyiv, the national police chief said.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com