ADVISORY --FLASH--UKRAINE-CRISIS/HELICOPTER

Ukraine's interior minister among 16 dead in helicopter crash
Start: 18 Jan 2023 09:21 GMT
End: 18 Jan 2023 09:25 GMT
BROVARY - Sixteen people including Ukraine's interior minister and other senior officials were killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed in a suburb outside Kyiv, the national police chief said.
