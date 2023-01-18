ADVISORY --FLASH--UKRAINE-CRISIS/HELICOPTER

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 18 de Enero de 2023
REUTERS

JAN 18

18 de Enero de 2023

Ukraine's interior minister among 16 dead in helicopter crash

BROVARY - Sixteen people including Ukraine's interior minister and other senior officials were killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed in a suburb outside Kyiv, the national police chief said.

Source: REUTERS

Reuters

