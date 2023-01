Ukrainian interior minister among 18 killed in helicopter crash

Start: 18 Jan 2023 10:54 GMT

End: 18 Jan 2023 10:57 GMT

BROVARY: Police statement on helicopter crash near Kyiv that killed 18 including Ukrainian interior ministry leadership.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL WITH UKRAINIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com