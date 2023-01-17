COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 16 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

SPHL Glance

16 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Roanoke 28 19 8 1 0 40 96 68
Peoria 27 18 7 2 0 38 109 77
Huntsville 29 18 9 1 1 38 106 90
Birmingham 29 18 10 1 0 37 114 91
Evansville 30 16 12 2 0 34 98 102
Knoxville 29 15 11 1 2 33 102 94
Fayetteville 29 15 12 2 0 32 88 87
Quad City 28 13 13 1 1 28 75 82
Pensacola 29 14 15 0 0 28 101 100
Macon 24 4 18 2 0 10 61 105
Vermilion County 26 4 21 1 0 9 52 106

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Peoria 6, Knoxville 2

Monday's Games

Huntsville 6, Birmingham 3

Pensacola 7, Macon 1

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Peoria at Quad City, 11:30 a.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

