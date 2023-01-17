NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|43
|34
|5
|4
|72
|166
|94
|Carolina
|44
|27
|9
|8
|62
|141
|120
|New Jersey
|44
|29
|12
|3
|61
|156
|116
|Toronto
|44
|26
|11
|7
|59
|147
|117
|Tampa Bay
|42
|28
|13
|1
|57
|152
|122
|N.Y. Rangers
|45
|25
|13
|7
|57
|144
|120
|Washington
|45
|23
|16
|6
|52
|144
|126
|Pittsburgh
|43
|22
|15
|6
|50
|139
|130
|N.Y. Islanders
|44
|23
|18
|3
|49
|133
|120
|Florida
|45
|21
|20
|4
|46
|148
|153
|Buffalo
|42
|21
|19
|2
|44
|160
|146
|Detroit
|42
|18
|17
|7
|43
|131
|145
|Philadelphia
|44
|18
|19
|7
|43
|122
|143
|Ottawa
|42
|19
|20
|3
|41
|125
|137
|Montreal
|44
|18
|23
|3
|39
|116
|162
|Columbus
|43
|13
|28
|2
|28
|110
|170
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|44
|29
|14
|1
|59
|148
|114
|Dallas
|45
|26
|12
|7
|59
|156
|119
|Vegas
|45
|28
|15
|2
|58
|147
|130
|Seattle
|43
|26
|13
|4
|56
|159
|134
|Los Angeles
|46
|25
|15
|6
|56
|154
|157
|Minnesota
|42
|24
|14
|4
|52
|134
|118
|Calgary
|44
|21
|14
|9
|51
|142
|134
|Edmonton
|45
|24
|18
|3
|51
|164
|150
|Colorado
|42
|22
|17
|3
|47
|131
|121
|St. Louis
|44
|21
|20
|3
|45
|139
|159
|Nashville
|42
|19
|17
|6
|44
|118
|126
|Vancouver
|43
|18
|22
|3
|39
|150
|173
|San Jose
|45
|13
|23
|9
|35
|137
|172
|Arizona
|43
|13
|25
|5
|31
|115
|158
|Anaheim
|44
|12
|27
|5
|29
|103
|185
|Chicago
|41
|11
|26
|4
|26
|94
|154
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Montreal 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Vancouver 4, Carolina 3, SO
Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1
Monday's Games
Florida 4, Buffalo 1
Boston 6, Philadelphia 0
Colorado 6, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 1
New Jersey 4, San Jose 3, SO
Dallas 4, Vegas 0
N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 1
Pittsburgh 4, Anaheim 3, OT
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.