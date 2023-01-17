COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

16 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 43 34 5 4 72 166 94
Carolina 44 27 9 8 62 141 120
New Jersey 44 29 12 3 61 156 116
Toronto 44 26 11 7 59 147 117
Tampa Bay 42 28 13 1 57 152 122
N.Y. Rangers 45 25 13 7 57 144 120
Washington 45 23 16 6 52 144 126
Pittsburgh 43 22 15 6 50 139 130
N.Y. Islanders 44 23 18 3 49 133 120
Florida 45 21 20 4 46 148 153
Buffalo 42 21 19 2 44 160 146
Detroit 42 18 17 7 43 131 145
Philadelphia 44 18 19 7 43 122 143
Ottawa 42 19 20 3 41 125 137
Montreal 44 18 23 3 39 116 162
Columbus 43 13 28 2 28 110 170

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 44 29 14 1 59 148 114
Dallas 45 26 12 7 59 156 119
Vegas 45 28 15 2 58 147 130
Seattle 43 26 13 4 56 159 134
Los Angeles 46 25 15 6 56 154 157
Minnesota 42 24 14 4 52 134 118
Calgary 44 21 14 9 51 142 134
Edmonton 45 24 18 3 51 164 150
Colorado 42 22 17 3 47 131 121
St. Louis 44 21 20 3 45 139 159
Nashville 42 19 17 6 44 118 126
Vancouver 43 18 22 3 39 150 173
San Jose 45 13 23 9 35 137 172
Arizona 43 13 25 5 31 115 158
Anaheim 44 12 27 5 29 103 185
Chicago 41 11 26 4 26 94 154

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Montreal 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Vancouver 4, Carolina 3, SO

Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1

Monday's Games

Florida 4, Buffalo 1

Boston 6, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 6, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 1

New Jersey 4, San Jose 3, SO

Dallas 4, Vegas 0

N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

