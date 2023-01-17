THROUGH JANUARY 16
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|28
|1627
|52
|1.92
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|17
|995
|36
|2.17
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|33
|1903
|70
|2.21
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|34
|1933
|74
|2.30
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|17
|1002
|39
|2.34
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|17
|919
|36
|2.35
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|33
|1978
|78
|2.37
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|29
|1569
|62
|2.37
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|33
|1998
|81
|2.43
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|31
|1858
|76
|2.45
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|10
|605
|25
|2.48
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|29
|1673
|71
|2.55
|Matt Murray
|Toronto
|18
|1076
|46
|2.57
|David Rittich
|Winnipeg
|11
|649
|28
|2.59
|Charlie Lindgren
|Washington
|19
|1086
|47
|2.60
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|12
|713
|31
|2.61
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|16
|872
|38
|2.61
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|16
|958
|42
|2.63
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|33
|1950
|87
|2.68
|Jaroslav Halak
|N.Y. Rangers
|12
|713
|32
|2.69
Goaltenders Win Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|28
|1627
|23
|2
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|33
|1978
|22
|10
|1
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|31
|1758
|21
|5
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|33
|1998
|20
|7
|6
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|33
|1903
|20
|6
|4
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|31
|1858
|20
|10
|1
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|31
|1829
|18
|12
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|29
|1569
|18
|5
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|34
|1978
|17
|14
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|33
|1950
|16
|12
|5
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|30
|1790
|16
|11
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|34
|1933
|15
|14
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|25
|1461
|15
|5
|4
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|30
|1723
|14
|10
|5
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|27
|1532
|14
|8
|3
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|32
|1822
|13
|13
|6
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|31
|1791
|13
|11
|5
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|29
|1673
|13
|11
|4
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|28
|1600
|12
|13
|1
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|26
|1481
|12
|10
|2
|Jack Campbell
|Edmonton
|22
|1206
|12
|8
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|17
|1002
|12
|4
|1
|Pheonix Copley
|Los Angeles
|14
|857
|12
|2
|0
Goaltenders Saves Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|28
|1627
|52
|762
|.936
|23
|2
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|33
|1903
|70
|874
|.926
|20
|6
|4
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|33
|1978
|78
|970
|.926
|22
|10
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|34
|1933
|74
|918
|.925
|15
|14
|3
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|17
|995
|36
|443
|.925
|10
|6
|1
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|15
|865
|39
|456
|.921
|7
|6
|1
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|33
|1950
|87
|1017
|.921
|16
|12
|5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|31
|1858
|76
|854
|.918
|20
|10
|1
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|14
|732
|33
|370
|.918
|6
|6
|1
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|25
|1461
|67
|749
|.918
|15
|5
|4
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|33
|1998
|81
|903
|.918
|20
|7
|6
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|12
|713
|31
|343
|.917
|6
|6
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|29
|1673
|71
|785
|.917
|13
|11
|4
|Matt Murray
|Toronto
|18
|1076
|46
|507
|.917
|11
|5
|2
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|26
|1481
|73
|778
|.914
|12
|10
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|17
|1002
|39
|414
|.914
|12
|4
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|29
|1569
|62
|658
|.914
|18
|5
|2
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|30
|1790
|81
|870
|.914
|16
|11
|3
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|13
|762
|35
|367
|.913
|8
|4
|1
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|31
|1829
|83
|868
|.913
|18
|12
|1
Goaltenders Shutout Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|29
|1673
|4
|13
|11
|4
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|33
|1978
|3
|22
|10
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|34
|1933
|3
|15
|14
|3
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|33
|1903
|3
|20
|6
|4
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|31
|1758
|3
|21
|5
|3
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|30
|1723
|3
|14
|10
|5
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|34
|1978
|2
|17
|14
|3
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|32
|1907
|2
|11
|16
|4
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|31
|1829
|2
|18
|12
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|30
|1790
|2
|16
|11
|3
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|28
|1627
|2
|23
|2
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|29
|1569
|2
|18
|5
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|17
|1002
|2
|12
|4
|1
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|16
|958
|2
|10
|2
|3