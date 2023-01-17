COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 17 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

AHL Glance

16 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 37 25 8 3 1 54 111 90
Providence 37 22 8 5 2 51 109 98
Charlotte 37 19 14 2 2 42 102 112
WB/Scranton 34 18 11 2 3 41 101 87
Bridgeport 38 16 15 6 1 39 128 135
Lehigh Valley 35 16 14 3 2 37 100 109
Hartford 36 14 13 3 6 37 99 110
Springfield 37 15 17 1 4 35 104 114

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 35 24 9 1 1 50 128 109
Utica 36 19 11 5 1 44 115 109
Rochester 33 19 12 1 1 40 110 111
Syracuse 34 16 13 2 3 37 128 118
Belleville 36 15 18 3 0 33 119 131
Laval 37 14 18 4 1 33 130 140
Cleveland 34 14 16 2 2 32 117 134

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 36 22 8 4 2 50 138 96
Milwaukee 36 21 13 0 2 44 129 109
Rockford 36 20 12 2 2 44 124 112
Iowa 36 18 14 2 2 40 109 109
Manitoba 33 18 12 2 1 39 104 105
Grand Rapids 36 14 19 1 2 31 96 136
Chicago 33 12 17 3 1 28 96 129

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Coachella Valley 35 25 6 3 1 54 133 96
Calgary 35 24 10 1 0 49 132 87
Abbotsford 35 22 11 1 1 46 125 104
Colorado 35 21 11 3 0 45 102 84
Ontario 33 19 13 0 1 39 101 89
Tucson 36 15 17 4 0 34 117 132
San Jose 39 16 21 0 2 34 96 136
Henderson 39 14 22 0 3 31 100 110
Bakersfield 34 12 19 2 1 27 91 112
San Diego 37 11 26 0 0 22 99 140

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Providence 3, Hartford 2

San Jose 3, Abbotsford 2

WB/Scranton 3, Charlotte 2

Texas 5, Milwaukee 0

Monday's Games

Syracuse 5, Utica 1

Iowa 2, Grand Rapids 1

Bridgeport 6, Springfield 2

Coachella Valley 5, Tucson 2

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Springfield at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Shakira y Miley Cyrus: Flowers supera a Sessions #53 en Spotify como la canción más escuchada

Shakira y Miley Cyrus: Flowers supera a Sessions #53 en Spotify como la canción más escuchada

Murió el cantante CJ Harris, ex concursante de “American Idol”

Spotify Argentina: las 10 canciones más sonadas este día

YouTube en Argentina: Shakira y Bizarrap arrasan en el listado este lunes

La fabulosa vida de Gina Lollobrigida en fotos

TENDENCIAS

Cómo es la terapia génica que proveerá el Ministerio de Salud argentino para el tratamiento de la atrofia muscular espinal

Cómo es la terapia génica que proveerá el Ministerio de Salud argentino para el tratamiento de la atrofia muscular espinal

El primer producto eléctrico de Jeep ganó el premio al Auto del Año 2023

Peligro TikTok: la importancia de dialogar con los menores sobre el contenido que consumen y crear una cultura digital, según expertos

Las funciones especiales de los botones de navegación de Android

Shakira y Piqué son los protagonistas de esta colección NFT

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Gardel y Le Pera con ritmos latinos: Los Amados homenajea a los creadores del tango canción en su nuevo show

Gardel y Le Pera con ritmos latinos: Los Amados homenajea a los creadores del tango canción en su nuevo show

Terroristas atacaron una mezquita y ejecutaron a nueve musulmanes áhmadis en Burkina Faso

La historia detrás del hito científico de la longevidad: cómo lograron revertir el envejecimiento en ratones

Estados Unidos rechazó el condicionamiento del chavismo: mantendrá las sanciones a Venezuela hasta el regreso de la democracia

El gobierno de Lula busca tranquilizar a los mercados: no revocará las reformas laboral y de pensiones de Brasil