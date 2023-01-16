SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Roanoke 28 19 8 1 0 40 96 68 Peoria 27 18 7 2 0 38 109 77 Birmingham 28 18 9 1 0 37 111 85 Huntsville 28 17 9 1 1 36 100 87 Evansville 30 16 12 2 0 34 98 102 Knoxville 29 15 11 1 2 33 102 94 Fayetteville 29 15 12 2 0 32 88 87 Quad City 28 13 13 1 1 28 75 82 Pensacola 28 13 15 0 0 26 94 99 Macon 23 4 17 2 0 10 60 98 Vermilion County 26 4 21 1 0 9 52 106

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2

Huntsville 8, Evansville 2

Quad City 4, Vermilion County 1

Birmingham 3, Pensacola 0

Peoria 5, Knoxville 2

Sunday's Games

Peoria 6, Knoxville 2

Monday's Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled