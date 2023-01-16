ADVISORY GREECE-ROYALS/KING FUNERAL

Funeral of former King of Greece Constantine II

Start: 16 Jan 2023 10:19 GMT

End: 16 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

ATHENS - Funeral procession of former King of Greece Constantine to be held at Athens Metropolitan Cathedral followed by a burial at the cemetery of the former royal estate of Tatoi.

SCHEDULE:

0458GMT - Paying of respects in chapel of Athens Metropolitan Cathedral (ERT POOL)

0633GMT - Mourners queuing to pay respects in chapel of Athens Metropolitan Cathedral (REUTERS)

0705GMT - Paying of respects in chapel of Athens Metropolitan Cathedral (ERT POOL)

0830GMT approx. - Arrivals, including European Royals expected to start (REUTERS)

1000GMT - Funeral service starts at Athens Metropolitan Cathedral (REUTERS)

1200GMT approx. - Burial to follow at cemetery of former royal estate of Tatoi (ERT POOL)

