ADVISORY GREECE-ROYALS/KING FUNERAL

Funeral of former King of Greece Constantine II
Start: 16 Jan 2023 10:19 GMT
End: 16 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT
ATHENS - Funeral procession of former King of Greece Constantine to be held at Athens Metropolitan Cathedral followed by a burial at the cemetery of the former royal estate of Tatoi.
SCHEDULE:
0458GMT - Paying of respects in chapel of Athens Metropolitan Cathedral (ERT POOL)
0633GMT - Mourners queuing to pay respects in chapel of Athens Metropolitan Cathedral (REUTERS)
0705GMT - Paying of respects in chapel of Athens Metropolitan Cathedral (ERT POOL)
0830GMT approx. - Arrivals, including European Royals expected to start (REUTERS)
1000GMT - Funeral service starts at Athens Metropolitan Cathedral (REUTERS)
1200GMT approx. - Burial to follow at cemetery of former royal estate of Tatoi (ERT POOL)
