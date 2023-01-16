COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 16 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY GREECE-ROYALS/KING FUNERAL

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 16

16 de Enero de 2023

Funeral of former King of Greece Constantine II

Start: 16 Jan 2023 10:19 GMT

End: 16 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

ATHENS - Funeral procession of former King of Greece Constantine to be held at Athens Metropolitan Cathedral followed by a burial at the cemetery of the former royal estate of Tatoi.

SCHEDULE:

0458GMT - Paying of respects in chapel of Athens Metropolitan Cathedral (ERT POOL)

0633GMT - Mourners queuing to pay respects in chapel of Athens Metropolitan Cathedral (REUTERS)

0705GMT - Paying of respects in chapel of Athens Metropolitan Cathedral (ERT POOL)

0830GMT approx. - Arrivals, including European Royals expected to start (REUTERS)

1000GMT - Funeral service starts at Athens Metropolitan Cathedral (REUTERS)

1200GMT approx. - Burial to follow at cemetery of former royal estate of Tatoi (ERT POOL)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS / ERT POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La contundente respuesta de Selena Gomez cansada de las críticas sobre su cuerpo

La contundente respuesta de Selena Gomez cansada de las críticas sobre su cuerpo

Así se vivieron los Critics Choice Awards 2023: “Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo” ganó Mejor Película

Brendan Fraser ganó como mejor actor en los Critics Choice Awards 2023

Guillermo del Toro ganó por Mejor película animada en los Critics Choice Awards 2023

Una cantante de ópera española denunció que fue acosada sexualmente por Plácido Domingo

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son los beneficios para la salud de consumir frutas y verduras

Cuáles son los beneficios para la salud de consumir frutas y verduras

Por qué la angustia en la mediana edad puede elevar el riesgo de demencia en la vejez

¿La leche materna de las mujeres vacunadas contra el COVID protege a los bebés?

Animal print, flúor o estampadas: cuáles son las bikinis más elegidas por las celebrities este verano 2023

Critics Choice Awards 2023: los looks de las estrellas en la alfombra roja

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“No te me achicopales”: el emotivo mensaje que Paquita la del Barrio le mandó a Shakira

“No te me achicopales”: el emotivo mensaje que Paquita la del Barrio le mandó a Shakira

Cómo se puede almacenar más carbono para combatir el cambio climático

Arrestaron al jefe de Cosa Nostra, Matteo Messina Denaro, el mafioso más buscado de Italia y prófugo desde hace 30 años

EEUU revelará nombres de funcionarios que ayudaron a García Luna en el desvío de recursos: Santiago Nieto

Ascendió a 35 el número de muertos tras el ataque ruso contra un edificio residencial en Dnipro