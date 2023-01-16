ADVISORY DAVOS-MEETING/UKRAINE

Ukraine's Deputy PM and head of EBRD attend WEF forum on Ukraine
Start: 17 Jan 2023 11:55 GMT
End: 17 Jan 2023 12:45 GMT
DAVOS - Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister, Yuliia Svyrydenko and President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Odile Françoise Renaud-Basso, attend World Economic Forum panel "Ukraine: What Next?".
SCHEDULE
1200GMT - Event starts
Public Speakers
Mirek Dušek
Managing Director, World Economic Forum Geneva
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Chief Executive Officer, NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine
Yuliia Svyrydenko
First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine, Office of the Prime Minister of Ukraine
Odile Françoise Renaud-Basso
President, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
Ville Skinnari
Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland
