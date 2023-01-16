COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 16 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY DAVOS-MEETING/FINLAND-MARIN

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 16

16 de Enero de 2023

Sanna Marin speaks at a World Economic Forum

Start: 17 Jan 2023 13:55 GMT

End: 17 Jan 2023 14:30 GMT

DAVOS - Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin speaks at a World Economic Forum event.

SCHEDULE

1400GMT - Event starts

Public Speakers

Fareed Zakaria

Host, Fareed Zakaria GPS, CNN

Sanna Marin

Prime Minister of Finland, Office of the Prime Minister of Finland

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Gina Lollobrigida, de la vida de ensueño a las crueles disputas familiares por su fortuna y un llanto final: “Déjenme morir en paz”

Gina Lollobrigida, de la vida de ensueño a las crueles disputas familiares por su fortuna y un llanto final: “Déjenme morir en paz”

Murió la actriz italiana Gina Lollobrigida a los 95 años

Así fue el encuentro entre Peter Lanzani y Anya Taylor-Joy en los Critics Choice Awards

La contundente respuesta de Selena Gomez cansada de las críticas sobre su cuerpo

Así se vivieron los Critics Choice Awards 2023: “Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo” ganó Mejor Película

TENDENCIAS

Festival Estéreo Picnic fue seleccionado para lanzar los celulares HONOR X7a, X8a y Magic5 Lite

Festival Estéreo Picnic fue seleccionado para lanzar los celulares HONOR X7a, X8a y Magic5 Lite

Cómo desbloquear un iPhone y ciertas aplicaciones con una llave física

Probaron con éxito un páncreas artificial en pacientes con diabetes tipo 2

Cuándo y dónde se inició el vínculo milenario entre los humanos y los caballos

Por qué la carrera de San Silvestre en San Pablo es considerada la más feliz del mundo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Claudia López controvierte versión que indica que hornos crematorios se utilizaron para desaparecer personas en el Paro Nacional

Claudia López controvierte versión que indica que hornos crematorios se utilizaron para desaparecer personas en el Paro Nacional

Gustavo Petro anunció proyecto de ley de reforma al Código Minero

“Trato de llevar la bandera del amor”: el conmovedor mensaje de Thalía a la comunidad LGBT+

Presidente de equipo de la Liga de México confirma el interés en Radamel Falcao

Gustavo Petro en Davos: estos son los temas que tocará el presidente Foro Económico Mundial de Suiza