Agencias

SPHL Glance

14 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Roanoke 28 19 8 1 0 40 96 68
Birmingham 27 17 9 1 0 35 108 85
Peoria 25 16 7 2 0 34 98 73
Huntsville 27 16 9 1 1 34 92 85
Evansville 29 16 11 2 0 34 96 94
Knoxville 27 15 9 1 2 33 98 83
Fayetteville 29 15 12 2 0 32 88 87
Pensacola 27 13 14 0 0 26 94 96
Quad City 27 12 13 1 1 26 71 81
Macon 23 4 17 2 0 10 60 98
Vermilion County 25 4 20 1 0 9 51 102

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2

Birmingham 6, Evansville 4

Pensacola 4, Huntsville 3

Quad City 4, Vermilion County 2

Knoxville 6, Peoria 4

Saturday's Games

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

