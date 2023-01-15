SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Roanoke
|28
|19
|8
|1
|0
|40
|96
|68
|Birmingham
|27
|17
|9
|1
|0
|35
|108
|85
|Peoria
|25
|16
|7
|2
|0
|34
|98
|73
|Huntsville
|27
|16
|9
|1
|1
|34
|92
|85
|Evansville
|29
|16
|11
|2
|0
|34
|96
|94
|Knoxville
|27
|15
|9
|1
|2
|33
|98
|83
|Fayetteville
|29
|15
|12
|2
|0
|32
|88
|87
|Pensacola
|27
|13
|14
|0
|0
|26
|94
|96
|Quad City
|27
|12
|13
|1
|1
|26
|71
|81
|Macon
|23
|4
|17
|2
|0
|10
|60
|98
|Vermilion County
|25
|4
|20
|1
|0
|9
|51
|102
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2
Birmingham 6, Evansville 4
Pensacola 4, Huntsville 3
Quad City 4, Vermilion County 2
Knoxville 6, Peoria 4
Saturday's Games
Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Knoxville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Monday's Games
Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled