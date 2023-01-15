NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 42 33 5 4 70 160 94 20-1-3 13-4-1 7-3-2 Carolina 43 27 9 7 61 138 116 13-5-1 14-4-6 12-3-1 Toronto 44 26 11 7 59 147 117 15-3-4 11-8-3 6-3-1 New Jersey 42 27 12 3 57 147 111 11-10-2 16-2-1 8-5-2 Tampa Bay 41 27 13 1 55 148 121 17-4-1 10-9-0 8-5-0 N.Y. Rangers 43 24 12 7 55 140 117 11-7-4 13-5-3 5-6-1 Washington 45 23 16 6 52 144 126 13-7-3 10-9-3 6-4-1 N.Y. Islanders 44 23 18 3 49 133 120 13-7-1 10-11-2 9-4-0 Pittsburgh 42 21 15 6 48 135 127 11-5-4 10-10-2 5-4-2 Buffalo 41 21 18 2 44 159 142 9-11-2 12-7-0 6-7-1 Florida 44 20 20 4 44 144 152 11-6-3 9-14-1 6-3-1 Detroit 41 18 16 7 43 128 139 11-9-3 7-7-4 5-8-2 Philadelphia 43 18 18 7 43 122 137 9-10-1 9-8-6 6-7-4 Ottawa 42 19 20 3 41 125 137 11-10-1 8-10-2 6-5-0 Montreal 43 17 23 3 37 114 161 9-11-0 8-12-3 3-6-0 Columbus 42 13 27 2 28 109 167 10-13-1 3-14-1 4-10-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 43 28 13 2 58 144 122 13-10-0 15-3-2 5-6-2 Winnipeg 43 28 14 1 57 146 113 16-6-0 12-8-1 11-3-0 Dallas 44 25 12 7 57 152 119 12-5-3 13-7-4 8-2-3 Seattle 42 26 12 4 56 158 130 10-8-2 16-4-2 8-4-2 Los Angeles 45 25 14 6 56 152 152 14-7-2 11-7-4 9-4-2 Minnesota 42 24 14 4 52 134 118 13-8-1 11-6-3 8-4-0 Calgary 44 21 14 9 51 142 134 12-7-2 9-7-7 8-3-2 Edmonton 44 23 18 3 49 160 147 10-11-2 13-7-1 7-6-0 Colorado 41 21 17 3 45 125 118 10-8-3 11-9-0 8-4-1 St. Louis 44 21 20 3 45 139 159 8-10-2 13-10-1 5-5-1 Nashville 42 19 17 6 44 118 126 9-7-3 10-10-3 4-5-3 Vancouver 42 17 22 3 37 146 170 8-10-1 9-12-2 10-3-0 San Jose 44 13 23 8 34 134 168 4-12-6 9-11-2 2-8-6 Arizona 42 13 24 5 31 114 156 7-6-2 6-18-3 1-4-2 Anaheim 43 12 27 4 28 100 181 8-13-1 4-14-3 6-6-1 Chicago 41 11 26 4 26 94 154 8-15-2 3-11-2 2-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Winnipeg 4, Pittsburgh 1

New Jersey 6, Anaheim 2

Edmonton 7, San Jose 1

Saturday's Games

Calgary 6, Dallas 5

Columbus 4, Detroit 3

Carolina 2, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 3, Washington 1

N.Y. Islanders 2, Montreal 1

Florida 4, Vancouver 3

Colorado 7, Ottawa 0

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Minnesota 2, Arizona 1

Seattle 8, Chicago 5

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

Buffalo 5, Nashville 3

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.