Domingo 15 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

NBA Glance

15 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 32 12 .727
Brooklyn 27 14 .659
Philadelphia 25 16 .610
New York 24 19 .558
Toronto 19 24 .442 12½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 24 20 .545
Atlanta 21 22 .488
Washington 18 25 .419
Orlando 16 27 .372
Charlotte 11 33 .250 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 27 16 .628
Cleveland 27 17 .614 ½
Indiana 23 21 .523
Chicago 19 24 .442 8
Detroit 12 34 .261 16½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 29 13 .690
New Orleans 26 17 .605
Dallas 24 19 .558
San Antonio 13 30 .302 16½
Houston 10 32 .238 19

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 29 13 .690
Minnesota 22 22 .500 8
Utah 22 23 .489
Oklahoma City 20 23 .465
Portland 19 22 .463

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Sacramento 23 18 .561
Golden State 21 21 .500
L.A. Clippers 22 22 .500
Phoenix 21 23 .477
L.A. Lakers 19 23 .452

___

Friday's Games

New Orleans 116, Detroit 110

New York 112, Washington 108

Atlanta 113, Indiana 111

Golden State 144, San Antonio 113

Oklahoma City 124, Chicago 110

Minnesota 121, Phoenix 116

Utah 112, Orlando 108

Denver 115, L.A. Clippers 103

Sacramento 139, Houston 114

Saturday's Games

Miami 111, Milwaukee 95

Boston 122, Charlotte 106

Memphis 130, Indiana 112

Atlanta 114, Toronto 103

Minnesota 110, Cleveland 102

Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m.

Golden State at Washington, 3 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 3 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

