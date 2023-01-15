AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 36 24 8 3 1 52 105 88 Providence 35 21 7 5 2 49 105 93 Charlotte 36 19 14 2 1 41 100 109 WB/Scranton 33 17 11 2 3 39 98 85 Lehigh Valley 34 16 13 3 2 37 98 104 Bridgeport 36 15 14 6 1 37 121 128 Springfield 35 15 15 1 4 35 100 102 Hartford 34 13 13 2 6 34 94 106

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 34 23 9 1 1 48 121 104 Utica 34 18 10 5 1 42 109 103 Rochester 32 19 11 1 1 40 105 104 Syracuse 32 14 13 2 3 33 118 115 Belleville 35 15 17 3 0 33 117 127 Laval 37 14 18 4 1 33 130 140 Cleveland 34 14 16 2 2 32 117 134

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 34 20 8 4 2 46 128 92 Milwaukee 34 21 11 0 2 44 125 99 Rockford 35 20 11 2 2 44 123 109 Iowa 35 17 14 2 2 38 107 108 Manitoba 32 17 12 2 1 37 100 103 Chicago 32 12 16 3 1 28 96 128 Grand Rapids 34 13 19 1 1 28 94 134

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Coachella Valley 34 24 6 3 1 52 128 94 Calgary 34 24 9 1 0 49 130 83 Abbotsford 33 21 10 1 1 44 118 100 Colorado 34 20 11 3 0 43 99 83 Ontario 32 18 13 0 1 37 96 87 Tucson 34 14 16 4 0 32 111 124 San Jose 37 15 20 0 2 32 92 129 Henderson 38 13 22 0 3 29 96 108 Bakersfield 33 12 19 2 0 26 88 108 San Diego 36 11 25 0 0 22 97 135

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Hershey 5, Springfield 3

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 0

Syracuse 7, Laval 3

Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Cleveland 2, Belleville 1

Providence 3, Utica 2

Rockford 2, Colorado 1

Coachella Valley 5, Bakersfield 4

Henderson 3, Calgary 1

Ontario 3, San Diego 1

Manitoba at Toronto, ppd

Saturday's Games

Charlotte 3, WB/Scranton 1

Laval 6, Cleveland 2

Calgary at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Rockford at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.