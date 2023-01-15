ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Biden gives sermon at Martin Luther King's church

ATLANTA - President Joe Biden will become the first sitting American president to speak at a Sunday service at Martin Luther King Jr.'s church in Atlanta as he seeks to bolster support among African Americans ahead of an expected run for re-election in 2024.

