COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 15 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--2616-NEPAL/CRASH-UGC

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 15

15 de Enero de 2023

44 killed in Nepal plane crash

Start: 15 Jan 2023 09:32 GMT

End: 15 Jan 2023 09:34 GMT

At least 44 people were killed on Sunday when a domestic flight crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, an aviation authority official said, in the small Himalayan country's worst crash in nearly five years.

Restrictions:

Broadcast: No resale/ Must on-screen courtesy Teresha & Shashi Bhatta. Digital: No resale/ Must on-screen courtesy Teresha & Shashi Bhatta.

Source: TERESHA & SHASHI BHATIA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Nepal

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Las peleas virales de Eminem: de Christina Aguilera a George Bush e Iggy Azalea

Las peleas virales de Eminem: de Christina Aguilera a George Bush e Iggy Azalea

La estadounidense R’Bonney Gabriel se convirtió en la nueva Miss Universo tras una dura competencia

La desdicha de Farrah Fawcett: la mujer que podía cautivar a todos, pero que derramó demasiadas lágrimas por amor

Miss Universo: las candidatas que ingresaron al top 16 del concurso de belleza

Se conocieron nuevos detalles de la muerte de Lisa Marie Presley, hija de Elvis Presley

TENDENCIAS

Las cuatro dietas que aumentan la expectativa de vida, según Harvard

Las cuatro dietas que aumentan la expectativa de vida, según Harvard

Cuáles son los 7 sitios más enigmáticos de París

Cómo es la ruta de entrada del COVID en el cuerpo humano

Combate al dengue: qué beneficios y riesgos puede tener una técnica que hace que los mosquitos sean estériles

Comenzó en un lavadero y hoy es especialista en la estética más exquisita de los autos

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Estafa Siniestra: vincularon a proceso a quinto alcalde relacionado con desvío millonario en Hidalgo

Estafa Siniestra: vincularon a proceso a quinto alcalde relacionado con desvío millonario en Hidalgo

Ucrania instó a la Unión Europea y al G7 a imponer más sanciones para terminar con la industria rusa de misiles y drones

Arqueología en Egipto: descubrieron otra tumba real en Luxor, la Tebas de los faraones

Reino Unido reconsiderará su apoyo al acuerdo nuclear con Irán tras la ejecución del ex viceministro Alireza Akbari

Tormentas sin precedentes: un nuevo diluvio en California dejó más de 20.000 hogares sin electricidad