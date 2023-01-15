ADVISORY --FLASH--2616-NEPAL/CRASH-UGC

44 killed in Nepal plane crash

Start: 15 Jan 2023 09:32 GMT

End: 15 Jan 2023 09:34 GMT

At least 44 people were killed on Sunday when a domestic flight crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, an aviation authority official said, in the small Himalayan country's worst crash in nearly five years.

