COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 14 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

SPHL Glance

14 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Roanoke 27 18 8 1 0 38 93 66
Birmingham 27 17 9 1 0 35 108 85
Peoria 25 16 7 2 0 34 98 73
Evansville 29 16 11 2 0 34 96 94
Huntsville 26 16 9 1 0 33 89 81
Knoxville 27 15 9 1 2 33 98 83
Fayetteville 28 15 11 2 0 32 86 84
Quad City 27 12 13 1 1 26 71 81
Pensacola 26 12 14 0 0 24 90 93
Macon 23 4 17 2 0 10 60 98
Vermilion County 25 4 20 1 0 9 51 102

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2

Birmingham 6, Evansville 4

Quad City 4, Vermilion County 2

Knoxville 6, Peoria 4

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Hasta Casio es víctima de los engaños de Piqué y las redes sociales se lo cobran con memes

Hasta Casio es víctima de los engaños de Piqué y las redes sociales se lo cobran con memes

Shakira hizo dedicatoria para agradecer el “debut más grande de la historia de la música latina”

Enormes expectativas por la edición de Miss Universo que se celebrará este sábado en Nueva Orleans

Después de la canción de Shakira y los memes, ¿Piqué cerró un acuerdo comercial con Casio?

Gerad Piqué reapareció en redes sociales con broma que implica a Shakira

TENDENCIAS

Tres claves para empezar o volver a correr y no abandonar

Tres claves para empezar o volver a correr y no abandonar

Cinco juegos temáticos para hacer más llevadero un largo día en la ruta

Astrónomos de Harvard revelaron la verdadera forma del halo de estrellas de la Vía Láctea

Niños vegetarianos: ¿una dieta basada en plantas es saludable para los más chicos?

Consejos para no enfermarse en vacaciones

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Adiós a los mostradores con cajetillas de cigarros en tiendas y otros puntos de venta

Adiós a los mostradores con cajetillas de cigarros en tiendas y otros puntos de venta

El gesto de Chucky Lozano que conmovió a un aficionado del Napoli

Valeria Correa Fiz: “No creo que la literatura sea un bisturí para operar ningún cáncer social”

Encontraron una serpiente oculta en una zona de juegos en parque de la CDMX

Hallan en Riohacha hoguera con cuerpos calcinados: autoridades no saben si son dos o tres