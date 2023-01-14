COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 14 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

13 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 41 32 5 4 68 156 91 19-1-3 13-4-1 6-3-2
Carolina 42 26 9 7 59 136 115 12-5-1 14-4-6 11-3-1
Toronto 43 26 10 7 59 144 113 15-3-4 11-7-3 6-2-1
New Jersey 41 26 12 3 55 141 109 11-10-2 15-2-1 8-5-2
N.Y. Rangers 43 24 12 7 55 140 117 11-7-4 13-5-3 5-6-1
Tampa Bay 40 26 13 1 53 144 119 17-4-1 9-9-0 8-5-0
Washington 44 23 15 6 52 143 123 13-6-3 10-9-3 6-3-1
Pittsburgh 41 21 14 6 48 134 125 11-5-4 10-9-2 5-3-2
N.Y. Islanders 43 22 18 3 47 131 119 12-7-1 10-11-2 9-4-0
Detroit 40 18 15 7 43 125 135 11-8-3 7-7-4 5-8-2
Buffalo 40 20 18 2 42 154 139 9-11-2 11-7-0 6-7-1
Florida 43 19 20 4 42 140 149 10-6-3 9-14-1 6-3-1
Ottawa 41 19 19 3 41 125 130 11-10-1 8-9-2 6-5-0
Philadelphia 42 17 18 7 41 119 136 9-10-1 8-8-6 5-7-4
Montreal 42 17 22 3 37 113 159 9-11-0 8-11-3 3-6-0
Columbus 41 12 27 2 26 105 164 10-13-1 2-14-1 4-10-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 43 28 13 2 58 144 122 13-10-0 15-3-2 5-6-2
Dallas 43 25 11 7 57 147 113 12-4-3 13-7-4 8-2-3
Winnipeg 43 28 14 1 57 146 113 16-6-0 12-8-1 11-3-0
Los Angeles 45 25 14 6 56 152 152 14-7-2 11-7-4 9-4-2
Seattle 41 25 12 4 54 150 125 10-8-2 15-4-2 8-4-2
Minnesota 41 23 14 4 50 132 117 12-8-1 11-6-3 7-4-0
Calgary 43 20 14 9 49 136 129 12-7-2 8-7-7 8-3-2
Edmonton 43 22 18 3 47 153 146 10-11-2 12-7-1 6-6-0
St. Louis 43 21 19 3 45 137 155 8-9-2 13-10-1 5-5-1
Nashville 41 19 16 6 44 115 121 9-6-3 10-10-3 4-5-3
Colorado 40 20 17 3 43 118 118 9-8-3 11-9-0 8-4-1
Vancouver 41 17 21 3 37 143 166 8-10-1 9-11-2 10-3-0
San Jose 43 13 22 8 34 133 161 4-11-6 9-11-2 2-7-6
Arizona 41 13 23 5 31 113 154 7-6-2 6-17-3 1-3-2
Anaheim 42 12 26 4 28 98 175 8-12-1 4-14-3 6-6-1
Chicago 40 11 25 4 26 89 146 8-14-2 3-11-2 2-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Seattle 3, Boston 0

Detroit 4, Toronto 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Dallas 1, OT

Winnipeg 4, Buffalo 2

Carolina 6, Columbus 2

Montreal 4, Nashville 3

Tampa Bay 5, Vancouver 4

Minnesota 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Calgary 4, St. Louis 1

Chicago 3, Colorado 2

Ottawa 5, Arizona 3

Vegas 4, Florida 2

Friday's Games

Winnipeg 4, Pittsburgh 1

New Jersey at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

