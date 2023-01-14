THROUGH JANUARY 13
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|27
|1567
|49
|1.88
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|17
|995
|36
|2.17
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|32
|1843
|70
|2.28
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|32
|1809
|69
|2.29
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|18
|1041
|40
|2.31
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|17
|1002
|39
|2.34
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|28
|1505
|59
|2.35
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|32
|1918
|77
|2.41
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|32
|1941
|79
|2.44
|Matt Murray
|Toronto
|17
|1017
|42
|2.48
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|16
|859
|36
|2.51
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|27
|1550
|65
|2.52
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|29
|1738
|73
|2.52
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|13
|684
|29
|2.54
|David Rittich
|Winnipeg
|11
|649
|28
|2.59
|Charlie Lindgren
|Washington
|19
|1086
|47
|2.60
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|16
|958
|42
|2.63
|Daniel Vladar
|Calgary
|15
|863
|38
|2.64
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|9
|545
|24
|2.64
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|31
|1832
|81
|2.65
___
Goaltenders Win Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|27
|1567
|22
|2
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|32
|1918
|21
|10
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|32
|1941
|20
|6
|6
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|30
|1698
|20
|5
|3
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|32
|1843
|19
|6
|4
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|29
|1738
|18
|10
|1
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|29
|1715
|18
|10
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|28
|1505
|17
|5
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|32
|1859
|16
|13
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|30
|1790
|16
|11
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|31
|1832
|15
|11
|5
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|25
|1461
|15
|5
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|32
|1809
|14
|14
|2
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|28
|1624
|14
|8
|5
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|30
|1733
|13
|10
|5
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|26
|1472
|13
|8
|3
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|30
|1734
|12
|12
|6
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|27
|1550
|12
|10
|4
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|26
|1481
|12
|10
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|17
|1002
|12
|4
|1
|Pheonix Copley
|Los Angeles
|14
|857
|12
|2
|0
___
Goaltenders Saves Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|27
|1567
|49
|744
|.938
|22
|2
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|32
|1809
|69
|865
|.926
|14
|14
|2
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|32
|1918
|77
|950
|.925
|21
|10
|1
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|17
|995
|36
|443
|.925
|10
|6
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|32
|1843
|70
|847
|.924
|19
|6
|4
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|13
|684
|29
|349
|.923
|6
|5
|1
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|31
|1832
|81
|951
|.922
|15
|11
|5
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|15
|865
|39
|456
|.921
|7
|6
|1
|Matt Murray
|Toronto
|17
|1017
|42
|477
|.919
|11
|4
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|27
|1550
|65
|736
|.919
|12
|10
|4
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|25
|1461
|67
|749
|.918
|15
|5
|4
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|29
|1738
|73
|809
|.917
|18
|10
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|32
|1941
|79
|874
|.917
|20
|6
|6
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|28
|1505
|59
|629
|.914
|17
|5
|2
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|26
|1481
|73
|778
|.914
|12
|10
|2
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|18
|1041
|40
|425
|.914
|10
|4
|4
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|17
|1002
|39
|414
|.914
|12
|4
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|30
|1790
|81
|870
|.914
|16
|11
|3
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|29
|1715
|76
|803
|.914
|18
|10
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|13
|762
|35
|367
|.913
|8
|4
|1
___
Goaltenders Shutout Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|27
|1550
|4
|12
|10
|4
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|32
|1918
|3
|21
|10
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|32
|1809
|3
|14
|14
|2
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|30
|1698
|3
|20
|5
|3
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|28
|1624
|3
|14
|8
|5
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|18
|1041
|3
|10
|4
|4
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|32
|1859
|2
|16
|13
|3
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|31
|1848
|2
|11
|15
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|32
|1843
|2
|19
|6
|4
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|30
|1790
|2
|16
|11
|3
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|29
|1715
|2
|18
|10
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|27
|1567
|2
|22
|2
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|28
|1505
|2
|17
|5
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|17
|1002
|2
|12
|4
|1
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|16
|958
|2
|10
|2
|3