Sábado 14 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

AHL Glance

13 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 36 24 8 3 1 52 105 88
Providence 35 21 7 5 2 49 105 93
WB/Scranton 32 17 10 2 3 39 97 82
Charlotte 35 18 14 2 1 39 97 108
Lehigh Valley 34 16 13 3 2 37 98 104
Bridgeport 36 15 14 6 1 37 121 128
Springfield 35 15 15 1 4 35 100 102
Hartford 34 13 13 2 6 34 94 106

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 34 23 9 1 1 48 121 104
Utica 34 18 10 5 1 42 109 103
Rochester 32 19 11 1 1 40 105 104
Syracuse 32 14 13 2 3 33 118 115
Belleville 35 15 17 3 0 33 117 127
Cleveland 33 14 15 2 2 32 115 128
Laval 36 13 18 4 1 31 124 138

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 34 20 8 4 2 46 128 92
Milwaukee 34 21 11 0 2 44 125 99
Rockford 34 19 11 2 2 42 121 108
Iowa 35 17 14 2 2 38 107 108
Manitoba 32 17 12 2 1 37 100 103
Chicago 32 12 16 3 1 28 96 128
Grand Rapids 34 13 19 1 1 28 94 134

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Coachella Valley 33 23 6 3 1 50 123 90
Calgary 33 24 8 1 0 49 129 80
Abbotsford 33 21 10 1 1 44 118 100
Colorado 33 20 11 2 0 42 98 81
Ontario 31 17 13 0 1 35 93 86
Tucson 34 14 16 4 0 32 111 124
San Jose 37 15 20 0 2 32 92 129
Henderson 37 12 22 0 3 27 93 107
Bakersfield 32 12 19 1 0 25 84 103
San Diego 35 11 24 0 0 22 96 132

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Hershey 5, Springfield 3

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 0

Syracuse 7, Laval 3

Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Cleveland 2, Belleville 1

Providence 3, Utica 2

Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Laval, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Rockford at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

