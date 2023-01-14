COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 2106-BRITAIN-IRAN/

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 14

14 de Enero de 2023

Iran executes British-Iranian national Akbari - Iranian report

Start: 14 Jan 2023 05:36 GMT

End: 14 Jan 2023 05:38 GMT

Iran has executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on Saturday, after sentencing him to death on charges of spying for Britain.

Restrictions:

Broadcast: Part No use Iran. No use VOA Persian. No use BBC Persian. No use Manoto. No use Iran International / Part must on-screen credit BBC Persian Service.

Digital: Part No use Iran. No use VOA Persian. No use BBC Persian. No use Manoto. No use Iran International / Part must on-screen credit BBC Persian Service.

Source: POOL VIA WANA/ BBC PERSIAN SERVICE/ WANA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iran

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH FARSI SPEECH / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

