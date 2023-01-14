ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 2106-BRITAIN-IRAN/

Iran executes British-Iranian national Akbari - Iranian report
Start: 14 Jan 2023 05:36 GMT
End: 14 Jan 2023 05:38 GMT
Iran has executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on Saturday, after sentencing him to death on charges of spying for Britain.
