Sábado 14 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

SPHL Glance

13 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Roanoke 27 18 8 1 0 38 93 66
Peoria 24 16 6 2 0 34 94 67
Evansville 28 16 10 2 0 34 92 88
Birmingham 26 16 9 1 0 33 102 81
Huntsville 26 16 9 1 0 33 89 81
Fayetteville 28 15 11 2 0 32 86 84
Knoxville 26 14 9 1 2 31 92 79
Pensacola 26 12 14 0 0 24 90 93
Quad City 26 11 13 1 1 24 67 79
Macon 23 4 17 2 0 10 60 98
Vermilion County 24 4 19 1 0 9 49 98

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

