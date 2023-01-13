COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 13 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Scottish Results

13 de Enero de 2023

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Saturday's Matches

Aberdeen 2, St. Johnstone 0

Celtic 2, Kilmarnock 0

Ross County 0, Livingston FC 2

St Mirren FC 1, Hearts 1

Sunday's Matches

Motherwell 2, Hibernian FC 3

Dundee United 0, Rangers 2

Friday's Match

Hearts 1, St Mirren FC 0

Saturday's Matches

Hibernian FC vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

Motherwell vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Celtic vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m.

Hearts vs. Aberdeen, 2:45 p.m.

Livingston FC vs. Dundee United, 2:45 p.m.

Kilmarnock vs. Rangers, 3 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Enormes expectativas por la edición de Miss Universo que se celebrará este sábado en Nueva Orleans

Enormes expectativas por la edición de Miss Universo que se celebrará este sábado en Nueva Orleans

Después de la canción de Shakira y los memes, ¿Piqué cerró un acuerdo comercial con Casio?

Gerad Piqué reapareció en redes sociales con broma que implica a Shakira

De Adele a Rosalía, Pimpinela, José Luis Perales y Prince: otras canciones de desamor, como la de Shakira a Piqué

Shakira destrona a Despacito en YouTube y se convierte en el video en español más visto en 24 horas

TENDENCIAS

Los dos elementos que necesita un país latino para implementar criptomonedas

Los dos elementos que necesita un país latino para implementar criptomonedas

Cómo detectar las señales de la depresión en niños y adolescentes

Celulares con olor, la nueva característica de los equipos gama alta

Cuáles son los mejores ejercicios para aumentar la fuerza física y ​​mental a partir de los 50 años

La historia del Twingo, el auto cuya fama relanzó Shakira al compararlo con una Ferrari

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Del plagio de Yasmín Esquivel al narco en CU: los grandes pendientes de Graue al frente de la UNAM

Del plagio de Yasmín Esquivel al narco en CU: los grandes pendientes de Graue al frente de la UNAM

Dólar cerró en $4.693,68 y ha perdido $122,56 en lo que va de 2023

Hacinamiento carcelario del 292% en Bogotá prendió las alertas por los derechos humanos de los presos

Liberaron a 4 de 11 detenidos por caso de Ciro Gómez Leyva

Juez negó amparo contra extradición a Ovidio Guzmán