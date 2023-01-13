COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 13 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ATP World Tour Adelaide International 2 Results

13 de Enero de 2023

Friday

At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $642,735

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (3), United States, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (2), El Salvador, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (4), Britain, walkover.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Murió la cantante Lisa Marie Presley, hija de Elvis Presley, tras un paro cardíaco

Murió la cantante Lisa Marie Presley, hija de Elvis Presley, tras un paro cardíaco

Gerard Piqué se habría escondido por culpa del nuevo sencillo de Shakira, según Jordi Martin

Shakira agradeció el apoyo de sus seguidores con un emotivo mensaje en redes sociales

Lisa Marie Presley fue hospitalizada de urgencia por un paro cardiaco

Esposa de Messi y otros famosos comentaron la nueva canción de Shakira

TENDENCIAS

TikTok: cómo se está afectando la salud mental de los jóvenes con las redes sociales

TikTok: cómo se está afectando la salud mental de los jóvenes con las redes sociales

El street style se adueñó del verano: las botas y borcegos son furor en las playas

Cuál es la profesión que ayudará a comprender y mejorar la relación con tu gato

Whatsapp: cómo pasar el texto de una imagen para enviarlo como mensaje

Cuáles son los beneficios de practicar escalada, el nuevo deporte de moda

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Entregan a soldado secuestrado en Bolívar a Comité de Internacional de la Cruz Roja

Entregan a soldado secuestrado en Bolívar a Comité de Internacional de la Cruz Roja

Laura Zapata pidió no hablar de “basura” al ser cuestionada por su pleito con Lucía Méndez

Qué leer el fin de semana: “La vida secreta de la mente”, Daniel Balmaceda, y el libro de la serie “El fin del amor”, por menos de 1.200 pesos argentinos

Adán Augusto aseguró que ya “se restableció el orden” en Sinaloa tras la captura de Ovidio Guzmán

Zurdo Ramírez peleó como “novato” ante Bivol, según el Terrible Morales