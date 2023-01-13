ATP World Tour Adelaide International 2 Results

Friday
At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
Adelaide, Australia
Purse: $642,735
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (3), United States, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (2), El Salvador, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (4), Britain, walkover.