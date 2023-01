ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-EXHIBITION

Wagner military group holds exhibition in St. Petersburg

Start: 13 Jan 2023 14:00 GMT

End: 13 Jan 2023 14:00 GMT

ST PETERSBURG - The Wagner private military group holds an exhibit about the war in Ukraine in St. Petersburg.

EDITORS NOTE: Outwatching possibility of Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin's attendance.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com