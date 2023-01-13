ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-DEFENCE

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
13 de Enero de 2023

German Def. Min. Lambrecht, General Zorn news conference

Start: 13 Jan 2023 14:30 GMT

End: 13 Jan 2023 15:30 GMT

BERLIN - German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht and the army’s chief of staff, General Eberhard Zorn, speak to reporters on the state of the Puma battle tank after all 18 vehicles used during an exercise late last year and earmarked for NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force broke down.

SCHEDULE:

1445GMT - Lambrecht, Zorn news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

