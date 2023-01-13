ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-DEFENCE

German Def. Min. Lambrecht, General Zorn news conference
Start: 13 Jan 2023 14:30 GMT
End: 13 Jan 2023 15:30 GMT
BERLIN - German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht and the army’s chief of staff, General Eberhard Zorn, speak to reporters on the state of the Puma battle tank after all 18 vehicles used during an exercise late last year and earmarked for NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force broke down.
1445GMT - Lambrecht, Zorn news conference
