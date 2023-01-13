COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 13 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

ADVISORY GREECE-ROYALS/KING FUNERAL -- DETAILS TBA --

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 13

13 de Enero de 2023

Funeral of former King of Greece Constantine II

Start: 16 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

End: 16 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

ATHENS - Funeral procession of former King of Greece Constantine to be held at Athens Metropolitan Cathedral followed by a burial at the cemetery of the former royal estate of Tatoi.

SCHEDULE:

TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS / ERT POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

