COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 13 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY DAVOS-MEETING/CEREMONY

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 13

13 de Enero de 2023

Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba speak at WEF opening ceremony

Start: 16 Jan 2023 16:55 GMT

End: 16 Jan 2023 17:30 GMT

DAVOS - British actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, who is a Goodwill Ambassador for the International Fund for Agricultural Development speak at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum Annual. At the ceremony the winners of the 28th Annual Crystal Awards will be presented. Four cultural leaders are being honoured for their work to promote environmental conservation, food security, climate change, mental health and education.

SCHEDULE

1700GMT - Event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

De Adele a Rosalía, Pimpinela, José Luis Perales y Prince: otras canciones de desamor, como la de Shakira a Piqué

De Adele a Rosalía, Pimpinela, José Luis Perales y Prince: otras canciones de desamor, como la de Shakira a Piqué

Dólares, visualizaciones y seguidores: los millones que grafican el fenómeno de BZRP y la canción con Shakira

La antigua fotografía de Shakira con un reloj Casio que salpicó de memes su colaboración con Bizarrap

Mariana Treviño se sinceró sobre su encuentro con Tom Hanks al protagonizar ‘Un Hombre Gruñón’: “Él no sabía nada de mí”

Top 10 de los podcast más populares hoy de Spotify Argentina

TENDENCIAS

Por qué el mercado de computadores sufre su caída más grande desde los 90

Por qué el mercado de computadores sufre su caída más grande desde los 90

Hipoglucemia: causas, síntomas y tratamiento

Qué es la marginación ecológica y por qué aumenta el riesgo de extinción en los mamíferos

Pequeño y colorido: así es el gecko, el reptil que lucha contra la extinción

Cómo controlar el televisor desde la aplicación Google Home desde cualquier lugar

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

María Claudia Parias, la directora de Batuta que fue reconocida por su gestión cultural en Nueva York

María Claudia Parias, la directora de Batuta que fue reconocida por su gestión cultural en Nueva York

El Gobierno de Lula advirtió que si Anderson Torres no vuelve a Brasil antes del lunes, podría activar el proceso de extradición

Dólares, visualizaciones y seguidores: los millones que grafican el fenómeno de BZRP y la canción con Shakira

Minuto a minuto: siga en detalle la vinculación de Juan Fernando Quintero con Junior

La antigua fotografía de Shakira con un reloj Casio que salpicó de memes su colaboración con Bizarrap