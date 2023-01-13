ADVISORY DAVOS-MEETING/CEREMONY

Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba speak at WEF opening ceremony
Start: 16 Jan 2023 16:55 GMT
End: 16 Jan 2023 17:30 GMT
DAVOS - British actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, who is a Goodwill Ambassador for the International Fund for Agricultural Development speak at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum Annual. At the ceremony the winners of the 28th Annual Crystal Awards will be presented. Four cultural leaders are being honoured for their work to promote environmental conservation, food security, climate change, mental health and education.
SCHEDULE
1700GMT - Event starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com