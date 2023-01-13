COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 13 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/GERMANY-PROTESTS

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 13

13 de Enero de 2023

German police continue to evict climate activists from Luetzerath

Start: 13 Jan 2023 09:56 GMT

End: 13 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

LUETZERATH - Climate activists continue to occupy Luetzerath, a village in Western Germany where the extension of an open coal mine is being planned, police attempting to gain access to clear village for demolition

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cuatro matrimonios, adicción a las drogas y un suicidio: la vida de Lisa Marie Presley

Cuatro matrimonios, adicción a las drogas y un suicidio: la vida de Lisa Marie Presley

Murió la cantante Lisa Marie Presley, hija de Elvis Presley, tras un paro cardíaco

Gerard Piqué se habría escondido por culpa del nuevo sencillo de Shakira, según Jordi Martin

Shakira agradeció el apoyo de sus seguidores con un emotivo mensaje en redes sociales

Lisa Marie Presley fue hospitalizada de urgencia por un paro cardiaco

TENDENCIAS

Por qué las temperaturas extremas elevan el número de muertes en ciudades de América Latina

Por qué las temperaturas extremas elevan el número de muertes en ciudades de América Latina

El Gobierno lanzó un programa en hospitales de Buenos Aires, Córdoba y Chaco para aumentar las donaciones de órganos

Mitos y verdades sobre los beneficios del mate para la salud

Las 8 lecciones de liderazgo que los equipos de trabajo pueden tomar de los guardavidas

Cómo impactan el microbioma intestinal y los probióticos en el descenso de peso, según la Clínica Mayo de EEUU

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Tim Cook aceptó una rebaja de más del 40% de su sueldo como CEO de Apple en 2023

Tim Cook aceptó una rebaja de más del 40% de su sueldo como CEO de Apple en 2023

Luis Arce, Perú y las guerras causadas por Evo Morales

Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller recibió serenata desde el balcón de Palacio Nacional por su cumpleaños

Metro de la CDMX tendrá más elementos de la Guardia Nacional que estados con altos índices de violencia

“¿No quieres que te halague?”: joven expuso a taxista por supuesto acoso en Nuevo León