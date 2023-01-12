COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 12 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

NBA Glance

12 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 30 12 .714
Brooklyn 27 13 .675 2
Philadelphia 25 15 .625 4
New York 23 19 .548 7
Toronto 18 23 .439 11½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 22 20 .524
Atlanta 19 22 .463
Washington 18 24 .429 4
Orlando 16 26 .381 6
Charlotte 11 31 .262 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 27 14 .659
Cleveland 26 16 .619
Indiana 23 19 .548
Chicago 19 23 .452
Detroit 12 33 .267 17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 28 13 .683
New Orleans 25 17 .595
Dallas 23 19 .548
San Antonio 13 29 .310 15½
Houston 10 30 .250 17½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 27 13 .675
Utah 21 23 .477 8
Minnesota 20 22 .476 8
Portland 19 21 .475 8
Oklahoma City 18 23 .439

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Sacramento 21 18 .538
L.A. Clippers 22 21 .512 1
Phoenix 21 21 .500
Golden State 20 21 .488 2
L.A. Lakers 19 22 .463 3

___

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 147, Detroit 116

Toronto 132, Charlotte 120

Miami 112, Oklahoma City 111

Utah 116, Cleveland 114

Orlando 109, Portland 106

Phoenix 125, Golden State 113

L.A. Clippers 113, Dallas 101

Wednesday's Games

Washington 100, Chicago 97

Detroit 135, Minnesota 118

Boston 125, New Orleans 114

Milwaukee 114, Atlanta 105

New York 119, Indiana 113

Memphis 135, San Antonio 129

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Portland, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 9 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Miami, 1 p.m.

Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.

