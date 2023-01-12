NBA Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|30
|12
|.714
|—
|Brooklyn
|27
|13
|.675
|2
|Philadelphia
|25
|15
|.625
|4
|New York
|23
|19
|.548
|7
|Toronto
|18
|23
|.439
|11½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|22
|20
|.524
|—
|Atlanta
|19
|22
|.463
|2½
|Washington
|18
|24
|.429
|4
|Orlando
|16
|26
|.381
|6
|Charlotte
|11
|31
|.262
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|27
|14
|.659
|—
|Cleveland
|26
|16
|.619
|1½
|Indiana
|23
|19
|.548
|4½
|Chicago
|19
|23
|.452
|8½
|Detroit
|12
|33
|.267
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|28
|13
|.683
|—
|New Orleans
|25
|17
|.595
|3½
|Dallas
|23
|19
|.548
|5½
|San Antonio
|13
|29
|.310
|15½
|Houston
|10
|30
|.250
|17½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|Utah
|21
|23
|.477
|8
|Minnesota
|20
|22
|.476
|8
|Portland
|19
|21
|.475
|8
|Oklahoma City
|18
|23
|.439
|9½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|21
|18
|.538
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|22
|21
|.512
|1
|Phoenix
|21
|21
|.500
|1½
|Golden State
|20
|21
|.488
|2
|L.A. Lakers
|19
|22
|.463
|3
___
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 147, Detroit 116
Toronto 132, Charlotte 120
Miami 112, Oklahoma City 111
Utah 116, Cleveland 114
Orlando 109, Portland 106
Phoenix 125, Golden State 113
L.A. Clippers 113, Dallas 101
Wednesday's Games
Washington 100, Chicago 97
Detroit 135, Minnesota 118
Boston 125, New Orleans 114
Milwaukee 114, Atlanta 105
New York 119, Indiana 113
Memphis 135, San Antonio 129
Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Portland, 10 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Utah, 9 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee at Miami, 1 p.m.
Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.