ATP World Tour ASB Classic Results

Thursday

At ASB Tennis Arena

Auckland, New Zealand

Purse: $642,735

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (AP) _ Results Thursday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinals

Cameron Norrie (2), Britain, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (4), Britain, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 12-10.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Luis David Martinez, Venezuela, and Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-4, 6-0.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 10-5.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 10-7.