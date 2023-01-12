AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|34
|23
|8
|2
|1
|49
|97
|81
|Providence
|34
|20
|7
|5
|2
|47
|102
|91
|Charlotte
|35
|18
|14
|2
|1
|39
|97
|108
|WB/Scranton
|31
|16
|10
|2
|3
|37
|93
|79
|Lehigh Valley
|33
|16
|13
|2
|2
|36
|95
|100
|Springfield
|34
|15
|14
|1
|4
|35
|97
|97
|Bridgeport
|35
|14
|14
|6
|1
|35
|117
|125
|Hartford
|34
|13
|13
|2
|6
|34
|94
|106
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|33
|22
|9
|1
|1
|46
|118
|102
|Utica
|32
|17
|9
|5
|1
|40
|104
|98
|Rochester
|31
|18
|11
|1
|1
|38
|102
|103
|Belleville
|34
|15
|16
|3
|0
|33
|116
|125
|Syracuse
|31
|13
|13
|2
|3
|31
|111
|112
|Laval
|34
|13
|16
|4
|1
|31
|120
|128
|Cleveland
|31
|13
|15
|1
|2
|29
|111
|124
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|34
|20
|8
|4
|2
|46
|128
|92
|Milwaukee
|33
|20
|11
|0
|2
|42
|119
|96
|Rockford
|34
|19
|11
|2
|2
|42
|121
|108
|Manitoba
|31
|17
|11
|2
|1
|37
|98
|100
|Iowa
|33
|15
|14
|2
|2
|34
|98
|106
|Chicago
|32
|12
|16
|3
|1
|28
|96
|128
|Grand Rapids
|32
|13
|17
|1
|1
|28
|92
|125
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Coachella Valley
|33
|23
|6
|3
|1
|50
|123
|90
|Calgary
|33
|24
|8
|1
|0
|49
|129
|80
|Abbotsford
|33
|21
|10
|1
|1
|44
|118
|100
|Colorado
|33
|20
|11
|2
|0
|42
|98
|81
|Ontario
|30
|16
|13
|0
|1
|33
|87
|83
|Tucson
|33
|14
|15
|4
|0
|32
|108
|118
|San Jose
|36
|15
|19
|0
|2
|32
|90
|124
|Henderson
|36
|12
|21
|0
|3
|27
|90
|101
|Bakersfield
|32
|12
|19
|1
|0
|25
|84
|103
|San Diego
|34
|10
|24
|0
|0
|20
|91
|130
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Hartford 5, Charlotte 0
Milwaukee 7, Tucson 5
Calgary 4, Bakersfield 3
Coachella Valley 3, San Jose 2
Wednesday's Games
Hartford 3, Charlotte 2
Lehigh Valley 3, Bridgeport 1
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Rockford at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland at Laval, 4 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Rockford at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.