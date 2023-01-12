AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 34 23 8 2 1 49 97 81 Providence 34 20 7 5 2 47 102 91 Charlotte 35 18 14 2 1 39 97 108 WB/Scranton 31 16 10 2 3 37 93 79 Lehigh Valley 33 16 13 2 2 36 95 100 Springfield 34 15 14 1 4 35 97 97 Bridgeport 35 14 14 6 1 35 117 125 Hartford 34 13 13 2 6 34 94 106

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 33 22 9 1 1 46 118 102 Utica 32 17 9 5 1 40 104 98 Rochester 31 18 11 1 1 38 102 103 Belleville 34 15 16 3 0 33 116 125 Syracuse 31 13 13 2 3 31 111 112 Laval 34 13 16 4 1 31 120 128 Cleveland 31 13 15 1 2 29 111 124

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 34 20 8 4 2 46 128 92 Milwaukee 33 20 11 0 2 42 119 96 Rockford 34 19 11 2 2 42 121 108 Manitoba 31 17 11 2 1 37 98 100 Iowa 33 15 14 2 2 34 98 106 Chicago 32 12 16 3 1 28 96 128 Grand Rapids 32 13 17 1 1 28 92 125

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Coachella Valley 33 23 6 3 1 50 123 90 Calgary 33 24 8 1 0 49 129 80 Abbotsford 33 21 10 1 1 44 118 100 Colorado 33 20 11 2 0 42 98 81 Ontario 30 16 13 0 1 33 87 83 Tucson 33 14 15 4 0 32 108 118 San Jose 36 15 19 0 2 32 90 124 Henderson 36 12 21 0 3 27 90 101 Bakersfield 32 12 19 1 0 25 84 103 San Diego 34 10 24 0 0 20 91 130

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Hartford 5, Charlotte 0

Milwaukee 7, Tucson 5

Calgary 4, Bakersfield 3

Coachella Valley 3, San Jose 2

Wednesday's Games

Hartford 3, Charlotte 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Bridgeport 1

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Rockford at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Laval, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Rockford at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.