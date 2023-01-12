ADVISORY SWEDEN-EU/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
12 de Enero de 2023

EU's von der Leyen and Swedish PM Kristersson joint newser

Start: 13 Jan 2023 15:00 GMT

End: 13 Jan 2023 16:00 GMT

KIRUNA, SWEDEN - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen visits northern Sweden for talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Swedish EU chairmanship priorities. Ukraine and the response to the US's subsidies are likely topics. FT reports Sweden to propose plan to make European industry more competitive. Joint news conference scheduled for 1510 GMT after the meeting.

SCHEDULE:

1510GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Sweden

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / SWEDISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

