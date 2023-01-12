ADVISORY SWEDEN-EU/

EU's von der Leyen and Swedish PM Kristersson joint newser
Start: 13 Jan 2023 15:00 GMT
End: 13 Jan 2023 16:00 GMT
KIRUNA, SWEDEN - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen visits northern Sweden for talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Swedish EU chairmanship priorities. Ukraine and the response to the US's subsidies are likely topics. FT reports Sweden to propose plan to make European industry more competitive. Joint news conference scheduled for 1510 GMT after the meeting.
SCHEDULE:
1510GMT - News conference
