ADVISORY GERMANY-DEFENCE/MARDER

German Def. Min. Lambrecht observes Infantry Vehicles in action

Start: 12 Jan 2023 09:30 GMT

End: 12 Jan 2023 10:40 GMT

MARIENBERG - German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht observes Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles in action after Berlin's announcement to send 40 of them to Ukraine before March.

SCHEDULE:

0940GMT - Lambrecht observes Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles in action

