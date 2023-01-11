COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 10 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ATP World Tour ASB Classic Results

10 de Enero de 2023

Wednesday

At ASB Tennis Arena

Auckland, New Zealand

Purse: $642,735

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (AP) _ Results Wednesday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Jenson Brooksby, United States, def. Diego Schwartzman (3), Argentina, 6-1, 0-0, ret.

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini (3), Italy, 6-4, 6-3.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Jamie Lee Curtis aseguró que está dispuesta a realizar una secuela de “Viernes de Locos” con Lindsay Lohan

Jamie Lee Curtis aseguró que está dispuesta a realizar una secuela de “Viernes de Locos” con Lindsay Lohan

Ranking Netflix en Argentina: las series favoritas este día

Globos de Oro 2023: minuto a minuto de la 80° edición

Cuál es el podcast más sonado hoy en Spotify Argentina

YouTube en Argentina: la lista de los 10 videos más reproducidos que son tendencia hoy

TENDENCIAS

Instagram anuncia cambios en su diseño y en la opción de Tienda

Instagram anuncia cambios en su diseño y en la opción de Tienda

VALL-E es la nueva inteligencia artificial que imita la voz de las personas

Estrema Fulminea: el nuevo hypercar que quiere conquistar la pista de Nürburgring

“Perro del infierno”: el linaje BQ.1.1 de Ómicron ya es responsable de casi uno de cada dos casos de COVID en Argentina

Uñas naturales y elegantes: en qué consiste la manicura que es furor entre las celebrities este verano

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Revés judicial para Andrew Tate: seguirá en prisión preventiva junto a su hermano y dos supuestas cómplices

Revés judicial para Andrew Tate: seguirá en prisión preventiva junto a su hermano y dos supuestas cómplices

Los datos se están agotando e inteligencias artificiales como ChatGPT tendrían un fin

Así puede registrarse y pagar el impuesto vehicular con descuento este 2023

EN VIVO: Se debate el voto de confianza al Gabinete Otárola luego de incidentes en el Congreso

Protestas EN VIVO: 18 fallecidos, saqueos y nuevas movilizaciones en Puno, Arequipa y Cusco