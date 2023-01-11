ATP World Tour ASB Classic Results

Wednesday
At ASB Tennis Arena
Auckland, New Zealand
Purse: $642,735
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (AP) _ Results Wednesday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Jenson Brooksby, United States, def. Diego Schwartzman (3), Argentina, 6-1, 0-0, ret.
Marcos Giron, United States, def. Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini (3), Italy, 6-4, 6-3.