COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 11 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

AHL Glance

11 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 34 23 8 2 1 49 97 81
Providence 34 20 7 5 2 47 102 91
Charlotte 34 18 13 2 1 39 95 105
WB/Scranton 31 16 10 2 3 37 93 79
Springfield 34 15 14 1 4 35 97 97
Bridgeport 34 14 13 6 1 35 116 122
Lehigh Valley 32 15 13 2 2 34 92 99
Hartford 33 12 13 2 6 32 91 104

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 33 22 9 1 1 46 118 102
Utica 32 17 9 5 1 40 104 98
Rochester 31 18 11 1 1 38 102 103
Belleville 34 15 16 3 0 33 116 125
Syracuse 31 13 13 2 3 31 111 112
Laval 34 13 16 4 1 31 120 128
Cleveland 31 13 15 1 2 29 111 124

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 34 20 8 4 2 46 128 92
Milwaukee 33 20 11 0 2 42 119 96
Rockford 34 19 11 2 2 42 121 108
Manitoba 31 17 11 2 1 37 98 100
Iowa 33 15 14 2 2 34 98 106
Chicago 32 12 16 3 1 28 96 128
Grand Rapids 32 13 17 1 1 28 92 125

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 33 24 8 1 0 49 129 80
Coachella Valley 32 22 6 3 1 48 120 88
Abbotsford 33 21 10 1 1 44 118 100
Colorado 33 20 11 2 0 42 98 81
Ontario 30 16 13 0 1 33 87 83
Tucson 33 14 15 4 0 32 108 118
San Jose 35 15 19 0 1 31 88 121
Henderson 36 12 21 0 3 27 90 101
Bakersfield 32 12 19 1 0 25 84 103
San Diego 34 10 24 0 0 20 91 130

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hartford 5, Charlotte 0

Milwaukee 7, Tucson 5

Calgary 4, Bakersfield 3

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Rockford at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Zelenski apareció en los Globos de Oro con mensaje de paz: “Detendremos a Rusia”

Zelenski apareció en los Globos de Oro con mensaje de paz: “Detendremos a Rusia”

Así se vivió la 80° edición de los Globos de Oro 2023

“Estoy aquí porque soy negro”: así fue el irónico chiste con el que Jerrod Carmichael abrió los Globos de Oro 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis aseguró que está dispuesta a realizar una secuela de “Viernes de Locos” con Lindsay Lohan

Ranking Netflix en Argentina: las series favoritas este día

TENDENCIAS

Encontraron las estrellas más distantes de la galaxia a un millón de años luz de la Tierra

Encontraron las estrellas más distantes de la galaxia a un millón de años luz de la Tierra

Por qué el consumo frecuente de antibióticos puede aumentar el riesgo de desarrollar una enfermedad inflamatoria del intestino

Cómo es el nuevo modelo matemático que permite calcular la protección y duración de los refuerzos contra el COVID

De qué manera el consumo de comidas rápidas daña la salud del hígado

Contraseñas, un mal necesario del que podríamos prescindir en un futuro

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Falsificaba documentos para salvar gente de los nazis: entrevista inédita al argentino Adolfo Kaminsky, que murió en París

Falsificaba documentos para salvar gente de los nazis: entrevista inédita al argentino Adolfo Kaminsky, que murió en París

Bárbara Cabrera, la candidata argentina a Miss Universo: “El concurso es una plataforma para que las mujeres alcemos la voz”

Por qué el consumo frecuente de antibióticos puede aumentar el riesgo de desarrollar una enfermedad inflamatoria del intestino

Cómo es el nuevo modelo matemático que permite calcular la protección y duración de los refuerzos contra el COVID

Zelenski apareció en los Globos de Oro con mensaje de paz: “Detendremos a Rusia”