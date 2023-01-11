COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 11 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BANNON/

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 11

11 de Enero de 2023

Former Trump adviser Bannon arrives in court on border wall scheme charges

Start: 12 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

End: 12 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - Steve Bannon, a prominent associate of former U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at court to face a new criminal indictment and surrender to state prosecutors on Thursday.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Start of court proceedings

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

