ADVISORY USA-BANNON/

Former Trump adviser Bannon arrives in court on border wall scheme charges

Start: 12 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

End: 12 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - Steve Bannon, a prominent associate of former U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at court to face a new criminal indictment and surrender to state prosecutors on Thursday.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Start of court proceedings

