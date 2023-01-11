ADVISORY RIGHTS-HRW/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 11 de Enero de 2023
REUTERS

JAN 11

11 de Enero de 2023

HRW newser on its annual state of human rights report

Start: 12 Jan 2023 02:55 GMT

End: 12 Jan 2023 04:30 GMT

CENTURY PARK HOTEL, JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Human Rights Watch holds a news conference on its annual state of human rights report its plans for 2023.

SCHEDULE:

0300GMT - event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Indonesia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

