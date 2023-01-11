COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 11 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ---POSSIBLE ONLY--FRANCE-SECURITY/

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 11

11 de Enero de 2023

French police neutralize a man after suspected knife attack at Paris’ Gare du Nord

Start: 11 Jan 2023 08:05 GMT

End: 11 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

PARIS, FRANCE - Scenes from Paris' Gare du Nord train station where a man injured several people with a knife on Wednesday (January 11) morning. The suspect was neutralised by police

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Bárbara Cabrera, la candidata argentina a Miss Universo: “El concurso es una plataforma para que las mujeres alcemos la voz”

Bárbara Cabrera, la candidata argentina a Miss Universo: “El concurso es una plataforma para que las mujeres alcemos la voz”

Zelenski apareció en los Globos de Oro con mensaje de paz: “Detendremos a Rusia”

Así se vivió la 80° edición de los Globos de Oro 2023

“Estoy aquí porque soy negro”: así fue el irónico chiste con el que Jerrod Carmichael abrió los Globos de Oro 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis aseguró que está dispuesta a realizar una secuela de “Viernes de Locos” con Lindsay Lohan

TENDENCIAS

El tiempo al aire libre puede reducir el riesgo de miopía en los niños, según Harvard

El tiempo al aire libre puede reducir el riesgo de miopía en los niños, según Harvard

Encontraron las estrellas más distantes de la galaxia a un millón de años luz de la Tierra

Por qué el consumo frecuente de antibióticos puede aumentar el riesgo de desarrollar una enfermedad inflamatoria del intestino

Cómo es el nuevo modelo matemático que permite calcular la protección y duración de los refuerzos contra el COVID

De qué manera el consumo de comidas rápidas daña la salud del hígado

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Héctor Valer colocó un cartel de Sendero Luminoso junto a fotos de fallecidos en protestas de Puno

Héctor Valer colocó un cartel de Sendero Luminoso junto a fotos de fallecidos en protestas de Puno

Las fuerzas represoras de Irán amenazaron a la revista Charlie Hebdo: “Miren lo que le pasó a Salman Rushdie”

Defensoría del Pueblo ofrece mediación para que liberen a madre comunitaria secuestrada en Norte de Santander

Las razones por las que Japón busca estrechar su relación con América Latina durante el 2023

Joe Biden volvió a Estados Unidos tras participar en la Cumbre de Líderes con AMLO y Trudeau